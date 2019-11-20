Wednesday, 20 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Cracker Barrel makes tiny 'New York City-sized' version of country store before Thanksgiving Day Parade debut


Cracker Barrel makes tiny 'New York City-sized' version of country store before Thanksgiving Day Parade debut



In honor of its 50th anniversary, the famous country store is shrinking itself down.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2QzUFkX
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)