Wednesday, 20 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Delta flight evacuated after smoke fills cabin: 'There was smoke everywhere'


Delta flight evacuated after smoke fills cabin: 'There was smoke everywhere'



The plane, which was bound for New York, was reportedly delayed for two hours following the evacuation

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2OvRWGp
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)