Thursday, 21 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Dunkin' store closed down after Facebook video exposed rodents


Dunkin' store closed down after Facebook video exposed rodents



A Dunkin’ restaurant in Boston was closed down on Tuesday after a video posted online showed several rodents scurrying around the store.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2s1CtX7
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)