Sunday, 17 November 2019
FOX NEWS: Kyle Busch leads Gibbs trio to win 2nd NASCAR championship
Kyle Busch emerged from the Joe Gibbs Racing juggernaut as NASCAR’s latest champion, winning his second title Sunday after two teammates were slowed by pit-road gaffes.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/33Ugn6Y
