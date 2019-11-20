Wednesday, 20 November 2019

FOX NEWS: LA Auto Show: The 50th anniversary Dodge Challenger is a future collectible


LA Auto Show: The 50th anniversary Dodge Challenger is a future collectible



A golden salute to the coupe.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2qmzgkJ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)