Saturday, 2 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Man wears Jesus costume, hands out bread to homeless man


Man wears Jesus costume, hands out bread to homeless man



A man in Arizona dressed up in a Jesus costume, handing out bread to the homeless, has become instant internet gold.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2qh1v3w
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)