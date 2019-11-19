Tuesday, 19 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Marie Kondo criticized for 'ironic' launch of online store: 'What a real Kon job'


Marie Kondo criticized for 'ironic' launch of online store: 'What a real Kon job'



"This does not spark joy."

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Osfufp
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)