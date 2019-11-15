Friday, 15 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Qantas Airlines completes nearly 20-hour non-stop research flight from London to Sydney


52 passengers and crewmembers aboard the Boeing 787 Dreamliner witnessed two sunrises on their route as part of a test to determine how ultra-long haul flights impact fatigue and jetlag.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2qZQNPC
