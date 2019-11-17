Sunday, 17 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Qantas passengers stuck in sweltering heat for hours after being diverted to military base


Qantas passengers stuck in sweltering heat for hours after being diverted to military base



Passengers say they were stuck on a sweltering plane for hours after their flight was diverted.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2NUxQGJ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)