Monday, 18 November 2019

FOX NEWS: Suspect at Will Rogers Airport runs across tarmac and climbs onto roof to avoid arrest


Suspect at Will Rogers Airport runs across tarmac and climbs onto roof to avoid arrest



A teenager apparently attempted to make a daring getaway from authorities at the Will Rogers Airport in Oklahoma City, Okla.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2KvJaqH
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)