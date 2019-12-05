FOX NEWS: Five major wedding sites in talks to nix plantations as potential wedding venues

Thursday, 5 December 2019

Five major wedding sites in talks to nix plantations as potential wedding venues



Five major wedding planning platforms -- including The Knot Worldwide, Pinterest, Brides.com, Martha Stweart and Zola -- are considering removing all plantation venues from their websites, and at least three have already taken a stance against promoting former slave plantations as potential event spaces, a source familiar with the efforts told Fox News on Thursday.

