Wednesday, 4 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Narwhal, the 'unicorn' puppy, to remain in Missouri with rescue group founder


Narwhal, the 'unicorn' puppy, to remain in Missouri with rescue group founder



Despite hundreds of adoption offers, Narwhal the “unicorn” puppy will remain with the founder of Mac's Mission.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2DLTAin
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)