Tuesday, 3 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Starbucks adds 'Irish Cream Cold Brew' to holiday drink lineup
Starbucks adds 'Irish Cream Cold Brew' to holiday drink lineup
Not merely content to settle with “Chestnut Praline Lattes” or “Toasted White Chocolate Mochas,” the folks at Starbucks have dreamed up yet another holiday offering. Here's what's in it.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/35Y4e1t
