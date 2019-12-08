Sunday, 8 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Tesla on autopilot rear-ended Connecticut cop car as driver checked on dog: police


A Tesla on autopilot rear-ended a Connecticut trooper’s vehicle early Saturday as the driver was checking on his dog in the back seat, state police said.

