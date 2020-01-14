- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 14 January 2020
FOX NEWS: Americans drinking more than before Prohibition, stats show
Americans drinking more than before Prohibition, stats show
Americans are drinking more now than when Prohibition was enacted. What’s more, it’s been rising for two decades, and it’s not clear when it will fall again.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/35Se18Q
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment