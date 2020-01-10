- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Friday, 10 January 2020
FOX NEWS: AOC in PETA doghouse after adopting purebred French bulldog -- instead of setting example with rescue pup
AOC in PETA doghouse after adopting purebred French bulldog -- instead of setting example with rescue pup
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, was slammed by the animal rights organization PETA on Thursday for not being a good role model.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/307PuLF
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment