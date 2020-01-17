- Affiliate Marketing
Friday, 17 January 2020
FOX NEWS: Blue Bell ice cream licker in Texas pleads guilty to criminal mischief
Blue Bell ice cream licker in Texas pleads guilty to criminal mischief
A Texas man pleaded guilty in court Thursday of licking a pint of Blue Bell ice cream in a viral video stunt before returning it to its shelf at a Walmart in Port Arthur, but he's asking for a lighter punishment.
via FOX NEWS
