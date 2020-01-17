Check Out

Friday, 17 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Blue Bell ice cream licker in Texas pleads guilty to criminal mischief


Blue Bell ice cream licker in Texas pleads guilty to criminal mischief



A Texas man pleaded guilty in court Thursday of licking a pint of Blue Bell ice cream in a viral video stunt before returning it to its shelf at a Walmart in Port Arthur, but he's asking for a lighter punishment.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/35ZiCq2
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2