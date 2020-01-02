Check Out

Thursday, 2 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Bride doesn't want sister as maid of honor because she'll be wearing arm sling


Bride doesn't want sister as maid of honor because she'll be wearing arm sling



Bride-to-be is concerned sister's arm accessory will ruin her wedding photos.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2sK0X7U
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2