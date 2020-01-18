Check Out

Saturday, 18 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Burger King tried to troll Wendy's, but Wendy's wasn't having it


Burger King tried to troll Wendy's, but Wendy's wasn't having it



Since it apparently has to be said again – don’t come for Wendy’s.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2R1DoB4
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2