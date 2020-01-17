Check Out

Friday, 17 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Dog joins workout group, delights Twitter: 'Where can I join?'


Dog joins workout group, delights Twitter: 'Where can I join?'



Now that's a "ruff" workout.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2FSGp0d
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2