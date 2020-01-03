- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Friday, 3 January 2020
FOX NEWS: Fireworks at New Jersey marriage proposal prompts evacuation of theater: 'This was a very poor decision'
Fireworks at New Jersey marriage proposal prompts evacuation of theater: 'This was a very poor decision'
A man from New Jersey has been charged with disorderly conduct after setting off fireworks in celebration of his buddy’s engagement — and scaring the living daylights out of everyone within earshot.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ZK3M5c
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment