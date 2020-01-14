- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 14 January 2020
FOX NEWS: Grandmother has 9-month-old baby 'doing dishes' in funny viral video
Grandmother has 9-month-old baby 'doing dishes' in funny viral video
Arabia-Iman Tillery tells Fox News that her son Chase was being "fussy" until her mother came up with the ingenious idea.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/3a2DCPX
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment