Check Out

Saturday, 11 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is selling a vagina-scented candle, and it's already sold out


Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is selling a vagina-scented candle, and it's already sold out



Gwyneth Paltrow has done it again, folks.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/30gzQ0D
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2