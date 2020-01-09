Check Out

Thursday, 9 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Hyundai partners with Uber Elevate to deliver flying taxis


This week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Hyundai unveiled its full-scale concept Urban Mobility Vehicle dubbed the S-A1, which essentially looks like a souped-up helicopter that Uber Elevate will use for its flying taxi service.

