FOX NEWS: Hyundai partners with Uber Elevate to deliver flying taxis

Thursday, 9 January 2020
Hyundai partners with Uber Elevate to deliver flying taxis
Hyundai partners with Uber Elevate to deliver flying taxis
This week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Hyundai unveiled its full-scale concept Urban Mobility Vehicle dubbed the S-A1, which essentially looks like a souped-up helicopter that Uber Elevate will use for its flying taxi service.
via FOX NEWS
