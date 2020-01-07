Check Out

Tuesday, 7 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Instagram beauty influencer slammed for ‘blackface’ photos: ‘I am disgusted’


Instagram beauty influencer slammed for ‘blackface’ photos: ‘I am disgusted’



An Instagram star with more than two million followers has caused outrage over an “offensive” series of posts – and she’s standing by them.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2QvRydm
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2