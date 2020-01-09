Check Out

Thursday, 9 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Japanese artist creates 'sponge cake' that looks too much like an actual dirty sponge


Japanese artist creates 'sponge cake' that looks too much like an actual dirty sponge



No, we insist — you can take the first bite.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/35yQk5d
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2