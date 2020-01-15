- Affiliate Marketing
Wednesday, 15 January 2020
FOX NEWS: Japan's Super Nintendo World will let you 'become one of the characters,' according to Universal Studios Japan
Japan's Super Nintendo World will let you 'become one of the characters,' according to Universal Studios Japan
Universal Studios Japan shared details of the Super Nintendo World scheduled to open at the park this coming summer
via FOX NEWS
