Check Out

Thursday, 16 January 2020

FOX NEWS: JetBlue employee suing airline, co-worker after alleged sexual assault at hotel: report


JetBlue employee suing airline, co-worker after alleged sexual assault at hotel: report



A JetBlue employee, identified only as Jane Doe in court documents, claims she was assaulted by a co-worker in Feb. 2019.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2TujYX3
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2