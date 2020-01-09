Check Out

Thursday, 9 January 2020

FOX NEWS: McDonald's responds to 20-year-old burger, says it's 'by no means the same as the day it was purchased'


McDonald's responds to 20-year-old burger, says it's 'by no means the same as the day it was purchased'



It turns out, there’s likely nothing unusual going on with that 20-year-old McDonald’s burger that hasn't started to rot yet.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2T5xdNA
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2