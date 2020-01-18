- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Saturday, 18 January 2020
FOX NEWS: Oklahoma lawmakers propose ‘MAGA’ and ‘Keep America Great’ license plates to aid veterans
Oklahoma lawmakers propose ‘MAGA’ and ‘Keep America Great’ license plates to aid veterans
Two slogans associated with President Trump have now been pitched for license plates in Oklahoma that would help raise money for local veterans, according to reports.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/3655249
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment