Check Out

Wednesday, 8 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Plastic bag ban in Thailand has shoppers finding bizarre alternatives to carry groceries


Plastic bag ban in Thailand has shoppers finding bizarre alternatives to carry groceries



A nationwide ban on single-use plastic bags in Thailand is causing shoppers to get creative with how to carry their groceries.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2QygoJz
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2