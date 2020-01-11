Check Out

Saturday, 11 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Salt Bae restaurant called cops on customer who refused to pay for $1G gold-wrapped steaks


Salt Bae restaurant called cops on customer who refused to pay for $1G gold-wrapped steaks



Customer wants to "expose" Instagram star over bill dispute.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/36NFF8u
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2