Wednesday, 8 January 2020
FOX NEWS: Some 'CBD' pet products don't actually contain CBD, researchers find
Some 'CBD' pet products don't actually contain CBD, researchers find
Companies have unleashed hundreds of CBD pet health products accompanied by glowing customer testimonials claiming the cannabis derivative produced calmer, quieter and pain-free dogs and cats. But some of these products are all bark and no bite.
via FOX NEWS
