Check Out

Wednesday, 8 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Taco Bell thief breaks into restaurant, cooks meal, then takes nap


Taco Bell thief breaks into restaurant, cooks meal, then takes nap



This guy really made himself at home after breaking into a Taco Bell.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2T4lVt2
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2