Check Out

Thursday, 9 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Texas man reunites family with 25-year-old VHS tape of baby's first steps


Texas man reunites family with 25-year-old VHS tape of baby's first steps



A Texas man’s successful attempt to reunite a family with a home video of a baby’s first steps he found inside a VHS player is warming hearts across the Internet.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2TbOdlh
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2