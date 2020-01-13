Check Out

Monday, 13 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Twitter users question Domino's reported 880-location expansion in Italy: 'This is the home of real pizza!'


Twitter users question Domino's reported 880-location expansion in Italy: 'This is the home of real pizza!'



Tomayto, tomahto?

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2QNfCIS
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2