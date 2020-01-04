Check Out

Saturday, 4 January 2020

FOX NEWS: USPS delivery driver violently mistreats package, caught on security camera


USPS delivery driver violently mistreats package, caught on security camera



The video, originally posted on YouTube by Nick Verzilli, shows the mailman kicking, shoving and throwing box.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/35qhY4z
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2