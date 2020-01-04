- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Saturday, 4 January 2020
FOX NEWS: USPS delivery driver violently mistreats package, caught on security camera
USPS delivery driver violently mistreats package, caught on security camera
The video, originally posted on YouTube by Nick Verzilli, shows the mailman kicking, shoving and throwing box.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/35qhY4z
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment