Saturday, 11 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Utah to decide if driver's DEPORTM license plate violates state guidelines


Utah to decide if driver's DEPORTM license plate violates state guidelines



Utah officials announced Friday they are reviewing the vanity license plate “DEPORTM” to decide if it violates state guidelines.

