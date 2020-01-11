- Affiliate Marketing
Saturday, 11 January 2020
FOX NEWS: Utah to decide if driver's DEPORTM license plate violates state guidelines
Utah to decide if driver's DEPORTM license plate violates state guidelines
Utah officials announced Friday they are reviewing the vanity license plate “DEPORTM” to decide if it violates state guidelines.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2taewh8
