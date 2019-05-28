Tuesday, 28 May 2019

FOX NEWS: IHOP announces another name change after last year's burger drama, leading to speculation, confusion, worry


IHOP announces another name change after last year's burger drama, leading to speculation, confusion, worry



Because it went so well the last time, IHOP has announced it will be changing its name yet again. Sort of.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2Xadfk8
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2