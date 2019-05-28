Tuesday, 28 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Traveler fined $15,000 for smuggling thousands of live leeches into Canadian airport


The traveler, identified as Ippolit Bodounov from Niagara Falls, Ontario, had flown into Toronto Pearson International Airport from Russia in Oct. 2018, carrying the 4,788 leeches in his carry-on bag.

