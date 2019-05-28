Tuesday, 28 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Japanese man dies on flight after ingesting 246 bags of cocaine: report


Japanese man dies on flight after ingesting 246 bags of cocaine: report



A Japanese man on a flight from Mexico City to Japan died Friday after he reportedly ingested 246 bags of cocaine and began having seizures shortly after the flight departed.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2Qug4tA
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2