Tuesday, 21 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Niki Lauda, F1 champion, aviation entrepreneur, dead at 70


Niki Lauda, F1 champion, aviation entrepreneur, dead at 70



Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda, who won two of his titles after a horrific crash that left him with serious burns and went on to become a prominent figure in the aviation industry, has died. He was 70.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2HsKWb7
