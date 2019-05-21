Tuesday, 21 May 2019

FOX NEWS: United States Postal Service testing TuSimple's autonomous trucks


United States Postal Service testing TuSimple's autonomous trucks



1,000-mile run.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2HFSlmu
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2