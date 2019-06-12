Wednesday, 12 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Baby to break record for crossing all 50 states in America


Baby to break record for crossing all 50 states in America



The Woods’ five-month-old baby, Evelyn, will be the youngest person to travel to all 50 states in America.

via FOX NEWS http://bit.ly/2WGqyMM
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2