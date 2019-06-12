Wednesday, 12 June 2019

FOX NEWS: McDonald's worker sprayed with fire extinguisher after argument over cheeseburger price


McDonald's worker sprayed with fire extinguisher after argument over cheeseburger price



A McDonald’s employee was nearly blinded when she was sprayed in the face with a fire extinguisher while working at the drive-thru window.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2FhRc4f
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2