Monday, 10 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Beauty blogger accused of releasing lumpy and hairy lipstick: 'This can't be ok'


Beauty blogger accused of releasing lumpy and hairy lipstick: 'This can't be ok'



A YouTube beauty guru is trying to survive Lumpy-lipstick-gate.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2WwFzkm
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2