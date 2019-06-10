Monday, 10 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Trump meets with 'incredible' Indy 500 winner Pagenaud, team owner Penske at White House


President Trump met with Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske and team owner Roger Penske Monday at the White House, congratulating them on their dramatic victory last month.

