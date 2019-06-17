Monday, 17 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Bridesmaid posts picture of bride's dress to Facebook and tags her fiance: 'I am so gutted'


Bridesmaid posts picture of bride's dress to Facebook and tags her fiance: 'I am so gutted'



In a post that is sure to make every bride-to-be shudder with horror, one woman has revealed how her bridesmaid committed the ultimate faux pas by posting an image of her wedding dress on Facebook.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2WPbLzC
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)