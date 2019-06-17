Monday, 17 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Disneyland fans displeased with major change to 64-year-old park attraction


Disneyland fans displeased with major change to 64-year-old park attraction



Disneyland fans are upset after TheMain Street Cinema, a Disneyland attraction since 1955, has been turned into a gift shop. Now known as Cartoons and Collectibles, the longtime movie theater previously offered parkgoers a comfortable respite away from busy Disneyland crowds.

via FOX NEWS http://bit.ly/2FfGriS
