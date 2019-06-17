- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Monday, 17 June 2019
FOX NEWS: Disneyland fans displeased with major change to 64-year-old park attraction
Disneyland fans displeased with major change to 64-year-old park attraction
Disneyland fans are upset after TheMain Street Cinema, a Disneyland attraction since 1955, has been turned into a gift shop. Now known as Cartoons and Collectibles, the longtime movie theater previously offered parkgoers a comfortable respite away from busy Disneyland crowds.
via FOX NEWS http://bit.ly/2FfGriS
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment