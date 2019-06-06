Thursday, 6 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Charmin designs giant ‘Forever Roll’ toilet paper for millennials


Charmin designs giant ‘Forever Roll’ toilet paper for millennials



It’s not just toilet humor.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2JZRGQk
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2